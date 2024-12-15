Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Varun Dhawan, while promoting his upcoming film 'Baby John', praised Amit Shah, calling him the "Hanuman of our country" for his selfless service to the nation.

Varun Dhawan recently met Home Minister Amit Shah

'Hanuman of the country': Varun Dhawan praises Amit Shah

By Isha Sharma 01:03 pm Dec 15, 2024

What's the story At a recent event, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan had an interesting conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The two spoke about Lord Ram and Ravan, dharma, and Lord Hanuman. They were speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak on Saturday (December 14). Dhawan, during the conversation, asked Shah to explain the central difference between Lord Ram and Ravan.

Minister's insight

Shah's response to Dhawan's question

Answering Dhawan's question, Shah emphasized the difference between Lord Ram and Ravan's approach toward dharma. He said, "For some people, their interests are decided by their duties (dharma). It is this virtue based on which they choose to act while for others, their duties are determined by their self-interests." He added Lord Ram lived a life according to his dharma, while Ravan tried changing duties and acted with his will to suit his own definitions and thoughts.

Actor's perspective

Dhawan's addition to Shah's explanation and praise

Dhawan supplemented Shah's explanation by saying, "You spoke of ahankar. Ravan was arrogant about his knowledge, while Ram had knowledge about arrogance." Shah concurred with this, saying it also defines dharma. The actor then lauded Shah, calling him the "Hanuman of our country," who selflessly serves the nation. He further praised Shah on his clarity of speech, saying even actors who learn dialogues can't speak like that.

Here's their conversation

Upcoming film

Dhawan's next is 'Baby John'

Dhawan is currently promoting his upcoming movie Baby John, directed by Kalees. The film is an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri. However, Dhawan has clarified it's not a "scene-by-scene remake but an adaptation focused on parenting, women's safety, and a significant case inspired by real events." The film, also starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh, will hit theaters on December 25.