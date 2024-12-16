'Miscreants' storm Bihar exam hall, snatch papers; 2 FIRs filed
Protests erupted at the BAPU Exam Centre in Patna, Bihar, on December 13 over alleged irregularities during the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. Candidates alleged that the question paper was leaked and there were huge delays in distributing the papers. Some students claimed they received their question booklets almost an hour late, while others alleged that answer sheets were torn.
FIRs filed, teams formed to identify and arrest miscreants
The matter escalated after videos emerged on social media of a group trying to disrupt the exam at Bapu Pariksha Parisar. Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh was also caught on camera slapping a protesting aspirant. Asked about his action, Singh said the protesters had blocked the road and needed to be dispersed. Officials said two FIRs have been registered and teams formed to identify and arrest the accused.
BPSC chairman denies allegations of misconduct
Meanwhile, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai has denied any allegations of misconduct, asserting that no complaints were received regarding irregularities. He said, "The exam was conducted smoothly in all the districts of Bihar, including Patna." He added any confusion among students about changes in exam patterns was addressed promptly. The BPSC exam aimed to recruit candidates for Group A and B posts, with approximately five lakh candidates appearing across 945 centers statewide.