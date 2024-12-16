Summarize Simplifying... In short An exam in Bihar was disrupted when a group stormed the hall and snatched papers, leading to two FIRs being filed.

Amidst the chaos, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh was filmed slapping a protester.

Despite the incident, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai insists the exam, aimed at recruiting for Group A and B posts, ran smoothly across all districts and any student confusion over exam pattern changes was promptly addressed.

Protests erupted over alleged irregularities during BPSC exam

'Miscreants' storm Bihar exam hall, snatch papers; 2 FIRs filed

By Chanshimla Varah 12:23 pm Dec 16, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Protests erupted at the BAPU Exam Centre in Patna, Bihar, on December 13 over alleged irregularities during the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. Candidates alleged that the question paper was leaked and there were huge delays in distributing the papers. Some students claimed they received their question booklets almost an hour late, while others alleged that answer sheets were torn.

FIRs filed, teams formed to identify and arrest miscreants

The matter escalated after videos emerged on social media of a group trying to disrupt the exam at Bapu Pariksha Parisar. Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh was also caught on camera slapping a protesting aspirant. Asked about his action, Singh said the protesters had blocked the road and needed to be dispersed. Officials said two FIRs have been registered and teams formed to identify and arrest the accused.

BPSC chairman denies allegations of misconduct

Meanwhile, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai has denied any allegations of misconduct, asserting that no complaints were received regarding irregularities. He said, "The exam was conducted smoothly in all the districts of Bihar, including Patna." He added any confusion among students about changes in exam patterns was addressed promptly. The BPSC exam aimed to recruit candidates for Group A and B posts, with approximately five lakh candidates appearing across 945 centers statewide.