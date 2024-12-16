Summarize Simplifying... In short Odisha, India, is experiencing a rare cold wave with temperatures dropping below 3°C, causing disruptions in daily life but also sparking a surge in tourism.

Areas like Tensa, Kalta, Malda, Koida, Kasira, and Mayurbhanj are seeing heavy frost and snowfall, with locals resorting to traditional methods like bonfires to combat the chill.

The temperature dropped below 3 degrees Celsius

Odisha witnesses rare snowfall as temperature drops below 3°C

By Snehil Singh 12:11 pm Dec 16, 202412:11 pm

What's the story Odisha experienced a rare meteorological phenomenon as parts of Sundergarh and Mayurbhanj districts were covered in snowfall on Sunday morning. The unusual weather turned the regions into beautiful winter wonderlands, with temperatures dropping below three degrees Celsius. The Koida area of Sundergarh witnessed a thin layer of snow covering open fields and vehicles, according to Kalinga TV.

Frosting reports

Heavy frosting reported in several areas

Heavy frosting was witnessed in Tensa, Kalta, Malda, Koida headquarters, and Kasira, while Mayurbhanj experienced severe cold conditions with temperatures staying below three degrees Celsius for three consecutive days. The minimum temperature recorded in Mayurbhanj in the last 24 hours is 1 degree Celsius, Kalinga TV added. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a yellow warning for Sundergarh district owing to the cold wave.

Life disruption

Cold wave disrupts daily life, boosts tourism

The severe cold wave has thrown daily life out of gear for many residents, especially workers, students, and the elderly. People are turning to age-old methods such as bonfires to deal with the biting cold. However, despite these difficulties, the bizarre weather has triggered a tourist frenzy. Tourists are thronging to popular picnic spots in Odisha's tranquil terrains to experience this unique winter.