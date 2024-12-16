Summarize Simplifying... In short Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the growing influence of Hindi in various sectors, including justice, administration, and internet technology, and its role in uniting India's diverse population.

He also highlighted the use of artificial intelligence to translate Lok Sabha debates and Supreme Court judgments into Hindi, making them more accessible.

Birla praised the vision of India's Constitution drafters who recognized languages as symbols of unity.

Hindi is India's soul and identity: Om Birla

By Snehil Singh 11:46 am Dec 16, 202411:46 am

What's the story Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has praised the Hindi language for its crucial contribution to Indian society and promoting national unity. Speaking at the annual convention of 'Etawah Hindi Seva Nidhi,' he called Hindi the "soul and identity of India." He also emphasized that the language acts as a uniting thread in India's diversity, thus making it stronger.

Technology's role

AI technology enhancing accessibility of Hindi literature: Birla

Birla also highlighted the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to translate Lok Sabha debates into Hindi. He said this is a "humble effort" to use the Neural Language Model of AI to enable translation. The Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted how AI has greatly expanded the global reach of Hindi literature and poetry, making them more accessible across the world.

Language expansion

Hindi's growing influence in various fields

Birla also highlighted the growing use of Hindi in various fields, including justice, administration, and internet technology. He stressed that the language's unifying role is evident in global governance systems. "When we look at governance systems and democratic institutions around the world, the importance of Hindi in uniting India's diversity and enforcing its unity becomes evident," he said.

Historical perspective

Birla recalls leaders' recognition of languages as unity symbols

During his address, Birla recalled the foresight of leaders who drafted India's Constitution and recognized languages as symbols of unity. These visionaries understood Hindi's inherent potential to unite the entire nation, he added. He also said that Supreme Court judgments are now being translated into multiple languages, unlike the past when they were written in only one language. "We are also extending translation facilities for members who want to speak in their own languages," he said.