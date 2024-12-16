Summarize Simplifying... In short Rizwan Kadri, a member of the Prime Minister's Memorial Library (PMML), has requested Rahul Gandhi to return or provide copies of historical letters originally given to the PMML by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial in 1971.

These letters, sent to Sonia Gandhi in 2008, are said to offer valuable insights into a crucial period of Indian history.

'Return Nehru's letters taken by Sonia': PM memorial to Rahul

What's the story The Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) has officially asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to return personal letters of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Reportedly, Sonia Gandhi took these letters in 2008 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. The collection contains letters exchanged with prominent personalities like Edwina Mountbatten, Albert Einstein, and Jayaprakash Narayan.

PMML seeks return of Nehru's letters for archival purposes

In a letter dated December 10, Rizwan Kadri, a PMML member, wrote to Rahul asking him to either retrieve the original letters or provide copies. This comes after a similar request was made to Sonia in September. The letters were first given to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (now PMML) by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial in 1971. They were reportedly packed in 51 boxes and sent to Sonia in 2008.

Nehru's letters hold historical significance: PMML

Kadri stressed these documents "provide invaluable insights into a critical period of Indian history" and should be returned for archival purposes. He noted that although these documents may have personal value for the Nehru family, their wider access would help scholars and researchers. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked the Gandhi family over the matter. Amit Malviya of BJP's IT cell asked on social media why these letters were being withheld, especially those exchanged between Nehru and Mountbatten.

PMML questions motive behind withdrawal of Nehru's letters

Kadri also raised concerns over the motive behind withdrawing these papers, asking if there was anything objectionable in them. "[The letters] would allow us to study them and facilitate research by various scholars," said Kadri. He said once donated, such collections shouldn't be withdrawn from public institutions. Kadri is one of the 29 members of the PMML Society, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads.