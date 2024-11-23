Summarize Simplifying... In short Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has clinched a significant victory in the Wayanad bypoll, surpassing the previous record set by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

Her win has not only strengthened the Congress party's presence in Wayanad but also solidified her standing within the party and the United Democratic Front.

This triumph continues the Gandhi family's political legacy in India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won by over 4.10 lakh votes

Priyanka Gandhi wins Wayanad bypoll, thanks Rahul in heartfelt note

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:44 pm Nov 23, 202404:44 pm

What's the story Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has won the Wayanad bypoll, her first electoral victory. She won by a decisive margin of over 4.10 lakh votes against her closest rival, CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. According to Election Commission data, Vadra received 6,22,338 votes while Mokeri got 2,22,407 votes. The BJP-led NDA's candidate Navya Haridas finished third with 1,09,939 votes.

Victory message

Vadra's victory message and reactions from political leaders

After her win, Vadra thanked the voters of Wayanad in an emotional post on X. "My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me," she wrote. She also thanked her family and campaign workers, especially her brother Rahul Gandhi whom she called "the bravest of them all."

Record-breaking win

Vadra's victory margin surpasses Rahul's previous record

The bypoll was necessitated after Rahul vacated the Wayanad seat after winning from Rae Bareilly. In the April general election, he had secured 3.64 lakh votes in Wayanad, down from his 2019 margin of 4.31 lakh. The bypoll witnessed a voter turnout of 65%, which is lower than previous elections. Nevertheless, Vadra managed to connect deeply with voters and secure a massive victory.

Political impact

Vadra's win cements her position in Congress, UDF

Vadra's victory has further cemented the Congress party's footprint in Wayanad and is a major milestone in her political career. Her successful campaign and rapport with voters have made her a prominent leader in both the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF). This win also keeps the Gandhi family's legacy alive in Indian politics.