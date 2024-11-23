Summarize Simplifying... In short In her first electoral contest, Priyanka Gandhi has taken the lead in the Wayanad bypolls.

The seat was previously held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who won it in 2019 and 2024, but chose to represent Rae Bareli, paving the way for Priyanka's debut.

Their mother, Sonia Gandhi, actively campaigned for Priyanka, with Rahul setting a goal of making Wayanad a top tourist destination in Kerala. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The bypoll was necessitated after her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat

Wayanad bypoll results: Priyanka Gandhi leads in debut contest

By Chanshimla Varah 09:06 am Nov 23, 202409:06 am

What's the story Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is leading in the Wayanad parliamentary by-election, early trends showed. The bypoll was necessitated after her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat to represent Rae Bareli, which he won in the Lok Sabha elections. Priyanka is pitted against Communist Party of India (CPI) veteran Sathyan Mokeri and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilor Navya Haridas, among 16 candidates.

Political transition

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad history and Priyanka's debut

Rahul was first elected from Wayanad in 2019, allowing him to remain a Lok Sabha member despite losing the Amethi seat. In the 2024 general elections, he contested from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats and won. The latter was vacated by their mother, Sonia Gandhi, after she moved to Rajya Sabha. However, Rahul chose to represent Rae Bareli, making way for Priyanka's electoral debut from Wayanad.

Family support

Rahul, Sonia Gandhi's active campaign for Priyanka

Both Rahul and Sonia have been campaigning for Priyanka aggressively for the last month. They had set an ambitious target of winning by over five lakh votes. In a bid to win people's hearts, Rahul challenged his sister to make Wayanad a premier tourist destination. He said, "When people think of Kerala, the first destination should be Wayanad." Rahul also assured he would always be available for Wayanad. He hinted the constituency will have two MPs, one being "unofficial."