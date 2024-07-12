'Don't use derogatory language against Irani...': Rahul's appeal on X
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged his supporters and critics against using derogatory language against former Amethi MP Smriti Irani. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter. Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength." It remains unclear what prompted Gandhi's post.
Smriti Irani loses Lok Sabha elections in Amethi
To recall, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, former Union Minister Irani faced a significant setback, losing Amethi to Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma by more than 1.5 lakh votes. This defeat follows her 2019 Lok Sabha election victory, where she LoP Gandhi from the Congress stronghold by over 55,000 votes.
Read: Gandhi's post here
Irani vacates official bungalow in Delhi
After losing the polls in June, had said, "Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure... To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations." On Wednesday, she vacated her official bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens' Delhi.
Gandhi won Lok Sabha polls from 2 seats
Separately, Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from two constituencies—Raebareli and Wayanad. Gandhi later gave up the Kerala constituency. Notably, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul's mother, previously represented the family stronghold of Raebareli. The Congress party has announced that Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be contesting the upcoming by-elections from Wayanad.