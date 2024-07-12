In short Simplifying... In short Former Union Minister Irani recently faced a significant loss in the Lok Sabha election to Kishori Lal Sharma, a loyalist of the Gandhi family.

Despite this setback, she expressed gratitude to her supporters and congratulated the victors.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from two constituencies, Raebareli and Wayanad, but later relinquished the Kerala seat.

His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is set to contest in the upcoming by-elections from Wayanad. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rahul Gandhi posts statement on X

'Don't use derogatory language against Irani...': Rahul's appeal on X

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:56 pm Jul 12, 202403:56 pm

What's the story Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged his supporters and critics against using derogatory language against former Amethi MP Smriti Irani. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter. Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength." It remains unclear what prompted Gandhi's post.

Election defeat

Smriti Irani loses Lok Sabha elections in Amethi

To recall, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, former Union Minister Irani faced a significant setback, losing Amethi to Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma by more than 1.5 lakh votes. This defeat follows her 2019 Lok Sabha election victory, where she LoP Gandhi from the Congress stronghold by over 55,000 votes.

Twitter Post

Read: Gandhi's post here

On Wednesday

Irani vacates official bungalow in Delhi

After losing the polls in June, had said, "Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure... To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations." On Wednesday, she vacated her official bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens' Delhi.

2024 results

Gandhi won Lok Sabha polls from 2 seats

Separately, Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from two constituencies—Raebareli and Wayanad. Gandhi later gave up the Kerala constituency. Notably, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul's mother, previously represented the family stronghold of Raebareli. The Congress party has announced that Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be contesting the upcoming by-elections from Wayanad.