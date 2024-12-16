Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna, has summoned Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Yadav over his controversial 'majority' remark.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav spoke at a VHP event

SC collegium summons Allahabad HC judge over 'majority' remark

What's the story The Supreme Court Collegium has summoned Allahabad High Court's Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav to explain his recent remarks on majority rule. The comments were made at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event in Prayagraj on December 8, where he endorsed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He reportedly said, "This is the law... The law, in fact, works according to the majority. Only what benefits the welfare and happiness of the majority will be accepted."

Meeting scheduled

SC collegium to deliberate on Yadav's remarks

The matter will be taken up by the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna, on December 17, per reports. The court has already sought a report from the Allahabad High Court on Justice Yadav's comments. The meeting was earlier deferred due to the absence of two collegium members but will now likely be held before the top court's winter break.

Impeachment motion

Opposition leaders condemn Yadav's remarks, seek impeachment

Justice Yadav's remarks have been condemned as divisive and unconstitutional by opposition leaders. Last week, a group of 55 opposition MPs, led by MP Kapil Sibal, moved an impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha against him. The motion accuses Justice Yadav of indulging in hate speech and incitement against minorities.

Condemnation and inquiry

Bar Association of India condemns Yadav's remarks

The Bar Association of India has also condemned Justice Yadav's remarks, urging the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the matter "in a stern and emphatic manner." Advocate Prashant Bhushan and CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat wrote to Chief Justice Khanna, claiming Justice Yadav's comments breached his oath of office. The Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) sought an in-house inquiry into Justice Yadav's conduct, alleging his remarks violated judicial ethics.

Defense and review

VHP defends Yadav, SC administration reviews transcript

In the past, no judge has been successfully impeached by the Parliament in India. Impeachment motions have been moved seven times, but judges resigned before the proceedings could end in two cases. According to the regulations, at least 50 legislators must sign an impeachment motion before it can be considered for admittance to the Rajya Sabha. In the Lok Sabha, this figure is 100.