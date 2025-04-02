Hollywood icon Val Kilmer, 'Batman Forever' star, dies at 65
What's the story
Val Kilmer, the Juilliard-trained actor known for his performances in Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever, has died aged 65.
The New York Times reported he died due to pneumonia, as confirmed by his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer.
Kilmer was among Hollywood's top men in the 1990s, but clashes with directors and co-stars and box-office flops tainted his career.
Career highlights
Kilmer's journey from debut to Hollywood stardom
Kilmer made his debut in the spy spoof Top Secret! in 1984 and shot to fame as Tom Cruise's co-star in the 1986 hit Top Gun, where he played naval aviator Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.
He went on to reprise the role in the 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.
His marriage to British co-star Joanne Whalley on the sets of Ron Howard's fantasy film Willow in 1988 gave him two children, but they divorced later.
Career challenges
Kilmer's challenging roles and commercial successes
Kilmer's role as The Doors's lead singer Jim Morrison, in Oliver Stone's 1991 film of the same name, was one of his most difficult ones.
He lent his own singing voice for the movie and even made an eight-minute video to persuade Stone to cast him.
His most high-profile years started with the role, followed by gunfighter Doc Holliday in the 1993 Western Tombstone.
Batman role
Kilmer's role in 'Batman Forever' and its aftermath
In 1995, Kilmer starred opposite Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in the crime drama Heat and replaced Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader in Batman Forever.
However, the film received lukewarm reviews, and Kilmer was overpowered by co-stars Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey. After that, he refused to appear in the next Batman movie.
Director Joel Schumacher later called Kilmer "the most psychologically troubled human being I've ever worked with."
Actor's stance
'Believe I'm challenging, not demanding, and I make no apologies'
In a 2003 interview with the Orange County Register, Kilmer addressed the criticism he often faced.
He said, "When certain people criticize me for being demanding, I think that's a cover for something they didn't do well. I think they're trying to protect themselves."
"I believe I'm challenging, not demanding, and I make no apologies for that."
Cancer diagnosis
Actor contracted throat cancer, mostly removed himself from acting
In 2017, Kilmer revealed he had throat cancer, for which he had to undergo a tracheotomy that completely changed his voice.
Four years later, the actor shared an intimate look into his life and career through the documentary Val, where his son Jack voiced the narration.
Apart from sharing clips of failed auditions and personal tragedy of losing younger brother at age 15, Kilmer described his life as "magical" in the documentary.
Both his children, Mercedes and Jack, are actors.