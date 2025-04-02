What's the story

The prequel series to Dexter, Dexter: Original Sin, has been renewed for a second season on Paramount+ with Showtime, Variety reported.

The news comes two months after the release of its first season's finale on February 14.

The series, which debuted in December 2023 and ended its first season in February, delves into the origin story of Dexter Morgan, who was famously played by Michael C Hall in the original series.