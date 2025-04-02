'Dexter: Original Sin' renewed for S02; Patrick Gibson to return
What's the story
The prequel series to Dexter, Dexter: Original Sin, has been renewed for a second season on Paramount+ with Showtime, Variety reported.
The news comes two months after the release of its first season's finale on February 14.
The series, which debuted in December 2023 and ended its first season in February, delves into the origin story of Dexter Morgan, who was famously played by Michael C Hall in the original series.
Cast details
Hall to reprise his role as narrator
Patrick Gibson, who plays the younger version of Dexter in Original Sin, will be returning for the second season. Hall also reprises his role as the narrator of the series.
The cast of the show includes Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Christian Slater, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Patrick Dempsey.
Behind the scenes
Show's narrative and production details
Set in 1991, Dexter: Original Sin sees the titular character as he struggles with his bloodthirsty urges and learns to tame his inner darkness.
The show is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, with Clyde Phillips returning as the showrunner and executive producer.
Michael Lehmann, who is best known for directing Heathers, also serves as the director and executive producer on the series.
Franchise expansion
'Dexter: Resurrection' sequel in production
Paramount has been aggressively expanding the Dexter franchise. Showtime had previously aired the sequel series Dexter: New Blood.
Now, production is already underway for the follow-up to that show—titled Dexter: Resurrection—with Hall returning in the lead role.
The series also stars Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suarez, James Remar, and Peter Dinklage.