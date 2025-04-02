What's the story

The final chapter of You's thrilling saga premieres this month.

The trailer for Season 5, dropped last month, promised an exciting conclusion to Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) story.

Badgley told Netflix Tudum﻿, "Every season they manage to find new space to make it interesting and relevant."

He added that he believes returning to where it all began will give the grounded finish the series needs.

Here's everything to know before all 10 episodes of S05 drop on April 24.