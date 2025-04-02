'You' S05: What to expect from Joe Goldberg's last adventure
What's the story
The final chapter of You's thrilling saga premieres this month.
The trailer for Season 5, dropped last month, promised an exciting conclusion to Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) story.
Badgley told Netflix Tudum, "Every season they manage to find new space to make it interesting and relevant."
He added that he believes returning to where it all began will give the grounded finish the series needs.
Here's everything to know before all 10 episodes of S05 drop on April 24.
Season synopsis
'You' Season 5 will complete Joe's story
Speaking of finishing Joe's story in the final season, co-showrunners and executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo couldn't contain their excitement.
Foley said, "We always said that we would stop after five and [that], in a perfect world, we would bring Joe back home to New York."
The new season takes place three years after Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) left London for NYC.
Kate is now CEO of the Lockwood Corporation, and Joe is her loyal husband.
Character development
Joe is famous now, will that bring in trouble?
In Season 5, Joe (now a Prince Charming to the world) attempts to bridge his past with his present.
Executive producer Lo added, "One of the most fun things about this season is the Prince Charming aspect, that Joe is actually famous." Till now, Joe camouflaged himself in different locations, thanks to his anonymity. But that might get challenged.
Season 5 will also introduce a young woman (played by Madeline Brewer) who forces Joe to reexamine his rich life.
Series conclusion
'You' Season 5 marks the end of an era
The fifth season of You will wrap up the hit web series that has enthralled fans across the globe. The creative team always imagined it as a five-season venture, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter added.
Executive producer Sera Gamble stepped down from showrunner duties for Season 5 to dedicate her time to other projects.
Foley and Lo took over showrunning duties and expressed their honor at being entrusted with Joe Goldberg's last chapter.