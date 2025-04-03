What's the story

Antoine Fuqua's upcoming biopic on pop icon Michael Jackson, aptly titled Michael, is said to be undergoing a major change.

According to Deadline, the Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International project could be split into two separate movies.

The change is expected to push the current October 3 release date by a few months.

The decision comes as no footage from Michael was shown during this year's Lionsgate CinemaCon presentation.