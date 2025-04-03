Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' may be split into two movies
What's the story
Antoine Fuqua's upcoming biopic on pop icon Michael Jackson, aptly titled Michael, is said to be undergoing a major change.
According to Deadline, the Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International project could be split into two separate movies.
The change is expected to push the current October 3 release date by a few months.
The decision comes as no footage from Michael was shown during this year's Lionsgate CinemaCon presentation.
Production insights
'Michael' biopic cast and production details
With a budget of roughly $155 million, the biopic casts the late pop star's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in his acting debut.
Colman Domingo and Nia Long also star as Joe and Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Laura Harrier as pioneering music executive Suzanne de Passe, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross.
It wrapped principal photography in May 2024, and John Logan's script is in the revision stage.
Actor's perspective
Domingo's insights on portraying Joe Jackson
Domingo, who plays Joe Jackson in the biopic, shared his thoughts on the character earlier this year.
He expressed curiosity about understanding Joe's life and his role in creating legendary performers.
"I had to go on the inside and find out everything that I love about Joe Jackson: what his tools were for survival in the world, the tools that he gave to his children... I want to examine all of that," he told Variety.