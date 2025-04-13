'SSMB29': 'Prasthanam' director joins Rajamouli's adventure saga as dialogue writer
What's the story
Director Deva Katta has been reportedly brought on board as the dialogue writer for S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming film, featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
The film is an action adventure thriller and is being developed on an epic scale.
Katta, known for directing Republic and Prasthanam, has been a close associate of Rajamouli.
Production details
Rajamouli's meticulous planning for 'SSMB29'
Rajamouli is busy scouting Japanese locations for SSMB29.
The film stars Babu in the lead role and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist.
However, the other cast members remain under wraps, and Rajamouli has also taken strict measures to prevent any leaks from the set
Release plans
The film may be released in March 2027
Recently, a Gulte report revealed that Rajamouli is eyeing a March 25, 2027, release date for the project.
This date would fall on the fifth anniversary of his global blockbuster RRR, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
However, an official announcement about the premiere date is awaited.