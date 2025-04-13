'Chhorii 2': Why Soha chose horror drama for comeback
What's the story
After a seven-year break from films, Soha Ali Khan is back with Chhorii 2, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The actor, known for roles in Rang De Basanti andTum Mile, among others, took a break from movies after giving birth to her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.
Her last film appearance was in 2018's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.
In an interview, Ali Khan spoke about her decision to return to movies.
Personal growth
Ali Khan's self-discovery journey amid motherhood
Speaking to PTI, Ali Khan opened up about becoming a parent and drifting away from her career.
"Truth be told, when I became a parent, because I'm an obsessive person, I became obsessed with my child. I forgot not just films but my family, friends, husband, and everyone."
"I was just obsessed with this child, and now she's older, she doesn't need me anymore. So, I need to find something, I need my identity."
New venture
Ali Khan's enthusiasm for the horror flick
Revealing why she chose Chhorii 2 for her comeback, Ali Khan said, "The actor in me was like, I want to play an antagonist, and I love horror. It is one of the most compelling forms of cinema."
"If it's done well, it can absorb you, it can move you from your seat and stay with you for days and months."
"Like, when I saw my first horror, I was way too young, I couldn't sleep for three months."
Anticipation
Actor's initial concerns about her role in 'Chhorii 2'
Despite her excitement for Chhorii 2, Ali Khan was initially worried about her look as the antagonist.
"My first concern, as a girl, was how am I going to look as a slightly monstrous I don't want it to look badly done or tacky."
"I don't know how Indian horror has been done. So, it's a leap of faith. But I'm also the kind of person who takes a leap of faith, and I trust my team."