What's the story

After a seven-year break from films, Soha Ali Khan is back with Chhorii 2, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The actor, known for roles in Rang De Basanti andTum Mile, among others, took a break from movies after giving birth to her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

Her last film appearance was in 2018's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

In an interview, Ali Khan spoke about her decision to return to movies.