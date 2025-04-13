GV Prakash Kumar's 'Kingston' now streaming on this platform
What's the story
The sea horror adventure film Kingston, starring GV Prakash Kumar, is now streaming on ZEE5 in Tamil and Telugu.
The Kamal Prakash directorial was released in theaters on March 7 and received mixed reviews from critics.
After its underwhelming commercial performance, it now aims to reach more viewers through the streamer.
Behind the scenes
'Kingston' features an ensemble cast and crew
Kingston features an ensemble star cast, including Azhagam Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Sabumon Abdusamad, Antony, Chetan, Arunachaleswaran, and Rajesh Balachandiran.
The music for the film has been composed by Kumar himself, who co-produced the movie under the banner Parallel Universe.
It's Kumar's 25th project as a leading actor.
Story
'Kingston' plot: A tale of mystery and self-discovery
Set in the coastal village of Thoovathur near Thoothukudi, Kingston narrates the story of a local fisherman, Kingston, who works for Thomas, a powerful leader of a smuggling ring.
Unknowingly, he is smuggling drugs instead of sea cucumbers.
When his girlfriend Divya is kidnapped, Kingston ventures into the cursed waters to save her.