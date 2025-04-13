'Kis Kisko...2': Kapil poses with mystery bride in new poster
What's the story
Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is making a grand return with the much-awaited sequel to his 2015 blockbuster, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.
Titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the film promises a fresh dose of humor, chaos, and confusion.
The makers unveiled a new poster on Sunday, which sees Sharma in a new avatar as a charming Sardar groom with a mystery bride.
Poster release
The vibrant poster catches your eye instantly
Released just in time for Baisakhi, the poster looks appealing due to bridal hues and also has a hint of humor.
Sharma is seen donning a pastel pink sherwani, turban, and layers of floral garlands, standing next to another bride-to-be shrouded in secrecy.
Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film also stars Manjot Singh.
Twitter Post
Here's the poster
ਆਪ ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਸਾਖੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ 😇🙏 #KKPK2 #HappyBaisakhi pic.twitter.com/309fzjeVzd— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 13, 2025
Production details
The production team behind the sequel
The production team of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 consists of Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and the legendary Abbas-Mustan duo.
They are working under the banner of Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Production Pvt. Ltd.
The original film, directed by Abbas-Mustan featured Sharma's character sailing through 3 marriages with humor and lies, and the sequel is expected to be on similar lines.
The release date is not out yet.