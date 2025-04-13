What's the story

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is making a grand return with the much-awaited sequel to his 2015 blockbuster, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the film promises a fresh dose of humor, chaos, and confusion.

The makers unveiled a new poster on Sunday, which sees Sharma in a new avatar as a charming Sardar groom with a mystery bride.