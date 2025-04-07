PVR INOX launches 'Blockbuster Tuesdays' with tickets from ₹99
What's the story
PVR INOX, India's top cinema chain, has launched "Blockbuster Tuesdays," a weekly program providing movie tickets at ₹99/₹149 every Tuesday, with the offer kicking off this Tuesday.
The offer is applicable at over 300 cinemas nationwide, making cinema more accessible and affordable for cinephiles.
The program also features discounted rates on recliner seats and premium formats such as IMAX, 3D, 4DX, and ScreenX.
Initiative details
'Blockbuster Tuesdays' to make every Tuesday a movie day
Speaking about the initiative, Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy at PVR INOX Limited, said, "Blockbuster Tuesdays is a bold initiative that reflects our commitment to making cinema more accessible and enjoyable for everyone."
He further said, "This summer, we are rolling out exciting mid-week prices to celebrate the magic of movies. It's our way of making every Tuesday a blockbuster, together!"
The initiative hopes to turn Tuesdays into a new movie tradition across India.
Added benefits
Special food and beverage deals to complement 'Blockbuster Tuesdays'
Along with discounted movie tickets, PVR INOX will also provide special food and beverage deals on "Blockbuster Tuesdays."
This makes it a perfect outing for families, couples, and film buffs alike.
Tickets can be booked via the PVR and INOX apps or official websites. However, due to government rules in some South Indian states, different pricing may be applicable in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.