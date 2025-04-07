What's the story

PVR INOX, India's top cinema chain, has launched "Blockbuster Tuesdays," a weekly program providing movie tickets at ₹99/₹149 every Tuesday, with the offer kicking off this Tuesday.

The offer is applicable at over 300 cinemas nationwide, making cinema more accessible and affordable for cinephiles.

The program also features discounted rates on recliner seats and premium formats such as IMAX, 3D, 4DX, and ScreenX.