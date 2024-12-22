Summarize Simplifying... In short A Telangana official, Sandeep, was caught accepting a ₹75,000 bribe from a farmer, using a unique method by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The Bureau uses a special invisible chemical on bribe money, which turns water pink when in contact with the tainted cash, providing irrefutable evidence of corruption.

The bribe was allegedly for a favor related to the conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural land.

The accused is a camp clerk to the RDO

'Corrupt' Telangana official caught red-handed accepting bribe, breaks down

By Snehil Singh 07:26 pm Dec 22, 202407:26 pm

What's the story A revenue official in Huzurabad town of the Karimnagar district, Telangana, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe. The accused, identified as Sandeep, is a camp clerk to the Revenue Divisional Officer. A video of his arrest has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows Sandeep being nabbed by undercover officers and asked to undergo the 'phenolphthalein test'—a procedure to confirm bribery involving money laced with a specific chemical substance.

Bribery confirmation

Phenolphthalein test confirms bribery

The phenolphthalein test is a technique used by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to catch corrupt officials red-handed. The process includes dipping hands in water after touching bribe money smeared with an invisible chemical. If the person has accepted such tainted money, the water will turn pink on coming in contact with their hands. This color change acts as conclusive proof of bribery.

Bribe details

Official allegedly demanded ₹75,000 bribe

In this particular case, Sandeep is accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹75,000 from a local farmer. The money was allegedly solicited in exchange for an official favor related to "NALA (Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment Act) conversion." NALA regulates the process of converting agricultural land to non-agricultural land in Telangana.