What's the story

We all know celebrities are larger than life, but what if we told you a few of them have had discrepancies in their reported height?

For years, a website called celebheights.com has been measuring the heights of famous personalities.

Using various methods, from picture comparisons to in-person encounters, the site provides "barefoot estimates" of celebrities' heights.

It has become a hub for height-obsessed fans, who engage in discussions and debates about who's lying and who's not.