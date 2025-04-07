Do celebs lie about their height? This website knows
What's the story
We all know celebrities are larger than life, but what if we told you a few of them have had discrepancies in their reported height?
For years, a website called celebheights.com has been measuring the heights of famous personalities.
Using various methods, from picture comparisons to in-person encounters, the site provides "barefoot estimates" of celebrities' heights.
It has become a hub for height-obsessed fans, who engage in discussions and debates about who's lying and who's not.
Height discussions
An engaging platform for height debates
Celebheights.com isn't merely a repository of celebrity heights, it's a place for fans to argue and discuss.
The site's founder and moderator "Admin Rob," hears arguments from both sides of why a star deserves more, or less, height.
For example, some argued Heath Ledger should be robbed of a quarter inch while others suggested Roger Federer should be awarded an extra eighth to compensate for his hunching.
Height controversies
Mariah Carey: A case study of height debates
Interestingly, Mariah Carey's height has been a subject of debate on celebheights.com since its inception in 2004.
Despite the singer repeatedly claiming she's 5'9", commenters have adjusted her height down to anywhere between 5'8 1/2" and 5'2".
Such heated to-and-fro keeps happening on the site, especially with the most popular pages of celebrities like Sylvester Stallone and Justin Bieber. And, Rob refuses to shut down any comment section until the said celebrity gets measured properly.
Height disputes
When Brendan Fraser's height was debated
Brendan Fraser's height was initially listed as 6'3 1/2" based on a 2008 interview.
However, after Admin Rob met him at a 2019 fan meet and got a photo with him (albeit with the actor not removing his fedora), the height was changed to 6'2 1/2".
This didn't satisfy one commenter who insisted Fraser's "maximum morning height" was surely 6'3 1/2" before shrinking to 6'3" by lunchtime and 6'2.75" by bedtime.
Height discrepancies
Celebrities caught lying about their height
Even celebrities infamous for their short stature have been subjects of debate about their height.
Danny DeVito, who has publicly claimed he stands "five feet short" on "a really good day," was found to be 4'10 1/2" at a minimum, according to a Celebheights commenter.
Meanwhile, Rob continues on his mission to get clicked with Hollywood celebrities, ideally back-to-back, so that he can accurately measure their heights.
His commitment surely deserves a nod!