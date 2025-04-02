According to Variety, Fogelson was excited about the upcoming films when he announced the news at CinemaCon.

"We were so happy with the director's cut, we're already developing the next chapter," he said.

He added that he was looking forward to audiences watching the third film, saying, "We can't wait for audiences to discover what he's (Fleischer) done with the third film and be thrilled he'll be making even more magic with us."