'Now You See Me 4' confirmed, third movie gets title
What's the story
Now You See Me, the beloved heist movie franchise, will continue with a fourth installment, Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson announced on Tuesday at CinemaCon.
Moreover, the third film in the series, directed by Ruben Fleischer, has been officially titled Now You See Me: Now You Don't. It will be released in theaters on November 14.
Anticipation
Fogelson expressed excitement for upcoming installments
According to Variety, Fogelson was excited about the upcoming films when he announced the news at CinemaCon.
"We were so happy with the director's cut, we're already developing the next chapter," he said.
He added that he was looking forward to audiences watching the third film, saying, "We can't wait for audiences to discover what he's (Fleischer) done with the third film and be thrilled he'll be making even more magic with us."
Cast details
'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' stars returning cast
The third film in the Now You See Me franchise will see Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman return in their original roles.
Ariana Greenblatt and Rosamund Pike have been added to the cast.
The series has been a commercial success, with its first two films grossing $350 million and $334 million, respectively, thanks to its unique blend of magic and crime.
Director's statement
Fleischer expressed enthusiasm for 'Now You See Me 4'
Fleischer, who directed the third installment, said he was looking forward to the fourth film.
"Directing Now You See Me: Now You Don't was as much fun as making any movie in my career," he said. "It combines two of my favorite things—heist movies and magic—and working with this incredible cast was truly magical. Of course, I want to keep it going."
Production details
Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman to produce 3rd film
Bobby Cohen, who has been a part of the production of all Now You See Me films, will be returning to produce the third film.
Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout will also join him. Meredith Wieck will be overseeing the project for Lionsgate.