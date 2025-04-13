Suriya's 'Retro' to stream on this platform post-theatrical run
What's the story
The upcoming Tamil romantic action film Retro will hit theaters on May 1, 2025.
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film features Suriya and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.
After its theatrical run, the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Per a FilmiBeat report, the streamer acquired the rights for ₹80cr.
Story
'Retro' promises to be a gritty, raw drama
Retro is reportedly set against the backdrop of the 1980s.
Director Subbaraj has teased that the film is essentially a romantic one, laced with high-voltage drama.
Suriya (49) will play a man battling severe temper issues who is determined to change for his love interest, essayed by Hegde (34).
Team
Meet the star-studded cast and crew of 'Retro'
Retro is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Jyotika, and Suriya.
Shreyaas Krishna handles the cinematography of the film, while Shafique Mohamed Ali takes care of the editing.
Santhosh Narayanan (Sikandar) composes the music for the film.
Along with Suriya and Hegde, the cast also includes Baby Aavni as young Rukmini, Joju George as Paarivel's father, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and Sujith Shankar in pivotal roles.