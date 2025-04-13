What's the story

The upcoming Tamil romantic action film Retro will hit theaters on May 1, 2025.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film features Suriya and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

After its theatrical run, the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Per a FilmiBeat report, the streamer acquired the rights for ₹80cr.