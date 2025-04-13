Randeep Hooda teases more massy films after 'Jaat'
Randeep Hooda is earning praise for his role in the action drama Jaat, headlined by Sunny Deol and directed by Gopichandh Malineni.
The film, released on April 10, also stars Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.
In an interview with Firstpost, Hooda spoke about his portrayal of Ranatunga and shared his career plans.
Career transition
Hooda's shift toward mass cinema
Hooda divulged his transition toward mass cinema, which he described as movies that "cut across a larger section of the audience."
He said, "After doing Jaat, I want to do more of these films where I can portray larger than life characters which are unbelievable and yet people buy into it."
"Your journey as an actor keeps changing as you go on. This is a genre I have come back to after a long time."
Role preparation
'Jaat' preparation: 'Get darker and put the make-up on'
When asked how he prepared for the role, Hooda said, "Get darker and put the make-up on. This was not a very prep-heavy film."
"You just had to be present on the film and know the bits about your character as this is a role totally dictated by the director."
"This is a villain with a certain defect that was required for this particular movie. All the credit goes to Gopi (the director)."