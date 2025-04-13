What's the story

Randeep Hooda is earning praise for his role in the action drama Jaat, headlined by Sunny Deol and directed by Gopichandh Malineni.

The film, released on April 10, also stars Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.

In an interview with Firstpost, Hooda spoke about his portrayal of Ranatunga and shared his career plans.