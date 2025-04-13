What's the story

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar and produced by Karan Johar, is gearing up for release on April 18.

It's directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is set against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film is a spiritual sequel to Kesari, which starred Kumar and Parineeti Chopra and chronicled the historic Battle of Saragarhi.

Kesari is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.