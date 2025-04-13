OTT: Where to watch 'Kesari' ahead of spiritual sequel's release
What's the story
Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar and produced by Karan Johar, is gearing up for release on April 18.
It's directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is set against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
The film is a spiritual sequel to Kesari, which starred Kumar and Parineeti Chopra and chronicled the historic Battle of Saragarhi.
Kesari is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Film synopsis
'Kesari': A tribute to the Battle of Saragarhi
Kesari, which was released on March 21, 2019, is a tribute to the Battle of Saragarhi. The Anurag Singh directorial grossed over ₹200cr worldwide.
It revolves around 21 Sikh soldiers, led by Havildar Ishar Singh, who bravely defended Saragarhi post against an estimated 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai tribesmen on September 12, 1897.
Kumar plays the role of Ishar in this period war drama.
The supporting cast includes Mir Sarwar, Ashwath Bhatt, Surinder Vicky, and Vikram Kochhar, among others.
Sequel details
'Kesari Chapter 2': A courtroom drama
The upcoming Kesari Chapter 2 is a courtroom saga, with Kumar playing the role of noted barrister C Sankaran Nair.
Inspired by real-life events, it is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book The Case That Shook The Empire.
The project also stars R Madhavan, Amit Sial, and Ananya Panday.
After its theatrical run, it's expected to stream on JioHotstar.