Anupam Kher set for directorial comeback, unveils 'Tanvi' first look
What's the story
The first look of Anupam Kher's much-awaited film, Tanvi The Great, was revealed on Monday.
Kher took to his Instagram to share the first look clip, writing, "I decided to make the film #TanviTheGreat almost four years ago today! And then it took four years to write and make it! Now, it's time to share this with all of you!"
Celebrating the beauty of individuality and the strength of its one-of-a-kind protagonist, the video is simply something you cannot miss.
Film details
'Tanvi is different but no less'
The video introduces us to a unique girl who is filled with dreams, hope, and kindness.
Kher's caption added to the intrigue by asking questions about the protagonist's extraordinary nature: "Is she extraordinary? Is she unique? Does she have a superpower? We don't know? What we know is that.... Tanvi is different but no less!"
Directed by Kher himself, the movie has music by Oscar winner MM Keeravani and is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC.
Directorial comeback
Kher's emotional return to directing
Earlier, Kher had announced his return to direction with Tanvi The Great, his first directorial in 22 years after Om Jai Jagadish.
The 70-year-old actor got emotional while announcing, noting how he feels the story of Tanvi The Great is based on a real person and not just fiction, and so the publicity should also be honest and heartfelt.
