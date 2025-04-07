What's the story

The first look of Anupam Kher's much-awaited film, Tanvi The Great, was revealed on Monday.

Kher took to his Instagram to share the first look clip, writing, "I decided to make the film #TanviTheGreat almost four years ago today! And then it took four years to write and make it! Now, it's time to share this with all of you!"

Celebrating the beauty of individuality and the strength of its one-of-a-kind protagonist, the video is simply something you cannot miss.