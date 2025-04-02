Adarsh Gourav reveals how Priyanka and Rajkummar helped him
What's the story
Rising star Adarsh Gourav, who stole hearts with his performance in the 2021 film The White Tiger, recently opened up about how his co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao had his back during tough times.
In an interview with NDTV, Gourav noted that The White Tiger, adapted from Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel, gave a huge boost to his acting career.
Gratitude
'I will always owe that to both Raj and Priyanka'
Thanking his co-stars, Gourav said, "Raj bhai is incredibly kind and a great actor. I don't like to talk about personal things publicly, but he's also been there for my family during hard times, and I will always owe that to both Raj bhai and Priyanka. They stood when times were hard."
His last film was Superboys of Malegaon, which narrates the tale of amateur filmmaker Nasir Khan and others in a small Maharashtra village.
Future endeavors
Gourav's upcoming projects: 'Tu Yaa Main'
Gourav is gearing up for his next film, Tu Yaa Main, which also stars Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor.
The thriller, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, is set to be released on Valentine's Day next year.
Along with the Superboys of Malegaon, Gourav was highly praised for his role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, too.