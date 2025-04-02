What's the story

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, the lead faces of Anurag Basu's upcoming romantic drama, recently paused their shooting schedules in Sikkim to meet the state's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang.

The CM posted a photo with the trio on X, formerly Twitter, and lauded Basu for beautifully capturing Sikkim's stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unique architecture.

The film was shot at MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake, among other iconic spots.