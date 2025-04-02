Sikkim CM lauds Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film: Here's why
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, the lead faces of Anurag Basu's upcoming romantic drama, recently paused their shooting schedules in Sikkim to meet the state's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang.
The CM posted a photo with the trio on X, formerly Twitter, and lauded Basu for beautifully capturing Sikkim's stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unique architecture.
The film was shot at MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake, among other iconic spots.
Support extended
CM Tamang's best wishes to the film crew
In his post, CM Tamang extended his best wishes to the film crew, saying, "It was a pleasure to meet Bollywood filmmaker Shri Anurag Basu and renowned actors Mr Kartik Aaryan and Ms. Sreeleela at my official residence, Mintokgang."
"They have been in the state for a week, shooting their upcoming film at iconic locations such as MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake. Their work beautifully showcases our state's stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unique architecture. We extend our best wishes to them."
Twitter Post
Check out the tweet
It was a pleasure to meet Bollywood filmmaker
Shri Anurag Basu and renowned actors Mr Kartik Aaryan and Ms. Sreeleela atmy official residence, Mintokgang.the state for a week, shooting their upcoming film at iconic locations such as MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake.… pic.twitter.com/ycwHB8R7IG
They have been in
— Prem Singh Tamang (Golay)(@PSTamangGolay) April 2, 2025
Cultural exchange
Traditional gifts presented to the film crew
During the meeting, CM Tamang presented the crew with traditional gifts as a token of appreciation for choosing Sikkim as their shooting destination. He assured them of the state government's support in smoothly completing their project.
Aaryan thanked the locals for their enthusiasm and support during the outdoor shooting, especially the Sikkim Police for providing security.
Meanwhile, Sreeleela was mesmerized by Sikkim's breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and traditions.
Personal lives
Aaryan and Sreeleela's rumored romance and film details
Meanwhile, Aaryan and Sreeleela have been rumored to be dating. The speculation was further fueled by a photo shared by Aaryan last week, featuring himself and Sreeleela in a tea garden in Siliguri, Darjeeling.
Sreeleela makes her Bollywood debut with the yet-to-be-titled film and reportedly replaced Triptii Dimri in the film.
The film is expected to hit theaters on Diwali 2025.