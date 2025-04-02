Now, watch Apple TV+ shows on Prime Video India
What's the story
Starting Wednesday (April 2), Apple TV+ became available as an add-on subscription on Amazon's Prime Video in India.
This move could be seen as part of Amazon's strategy to bolster its OTT platform with a wider variety of content.
Adding Apple TV+ will give Prime Video users access to popular shows like Severance, The Morning Show, and Slow Horses.
Pricing details
Apple TV+ to be available at ₹99/month
Apple TV+ will be offered as an add-on subscription on Prime Video for ₹99/month.
It is the latest addition to Prime Video's already existing repertoire of add-on subscriptions.
Other options include Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, MGM+, Sony Pictures - Stream, Anime Times, Crunchyroll, Animax+GEM, CN Rewind, FanCode, Channel K, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and Manorama Max.
Content expansion
Prime Video's library becomes more extensive
With Apple TV+ onboard, Prime Video's already massive content library in India gets even bigger.
Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace, add-on subscriptions, and movie rentals at Prime Video India, said, "Over the years, we've built Prime Video India as a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming, including Indian and international originals, movies and series on our service."
"We are now thrilled to welcome Apple TV+ and its stellar content to Prime Video's extensive library in India."
Content variety
This offer expected to boost Prime Video customers
Kelly Day, Vice President of International at Prime Video, announced that from April 2, Prime Video customers will get more TV shows and films in one app.
Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Services at Apple, also shared his excitement about the new offering in India.
"Viewers have been loving the ability to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video and we're pleased to now launch this offering in India," he stated.