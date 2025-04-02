'L2: Empuraan' becomes highest-grossing Malayalam film, beats 'Manjummel Boys'
What's the story
The Malayalam film industry has found a new box office champion in Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan. The film has reportedly set a new record as the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, amassing ₹250cr worldwide.
This beats the previous record of Manjummel Boys, which grossed ₹225cr globally.
The film's success was further enhanced by its international distribution rights selling for a whopping ₹30cr, making it one of the most expensive Malayalam films in foreign markets.
Record-breaking run
'L2: Empuraan' sets new benchmarks in box office performance
Eagerly awaited sequel to Lucifer, Empuraan recorded a record-breaking ₹65cr opening day. The film crossed the ₹100cr mark within just two days and maintained its stunning run over seven, crossing ₹250cr. Notably, figures differ on different platforms, with Sacnilk putting the haul at ₹222cr in six days.
Either way, it has redefined success standards in Malayalam cinema.
Earlier, the film also snatched the fastest ₹200cr grosser title of 2025 from Chhaava's hands, reaching the milestone in under five days.
Dual role
Sukumaran's unique position in Malayalam cinema
Sukumaran, who also features in L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and Tovino Thomas, has become the only actor-director in Malayalam cinema to hit such a humongous box office.
His 2024 releases, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, were also blockbusters.
Despite receiving online backlash for its depiction of riots, the film has been re-censored and has released its re-edited version.
Plot details
'L2: Empuraan' plot details
L2: Empuraan is a fight for power and survival. Stephen Nedumpally, now known as Khureshi-Ab'raam, returns to a Kerala in crisis.
Jathin Ramdas faces bribery charges, shifting political alliances, while Priyadarshini stands for justice.
As enemies close in on Khureshi-Ab'raam, his past and true motives come into question.
With betrayals and unexpected twists, the battle between politics and hidden power leads to an intense showdown.