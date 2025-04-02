What's the story

The Malayalam film industry has found a new box office champion in Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan. The film has reportedly set a new record as the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, amassing ₹250cr worldwide.

This beats the previous record of Manjummel Boys, which grossed ₹225cr globally.

The film's success was further enhanced by its international distribution rights selling for a whopping ₹30cr, making it one of the most expensive Malayalam films in foreign markets.