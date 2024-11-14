Summarize Simplifying... In short The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 is set to showcase a diverse range of films, including world premieres and award-winning entries.

Notable films include Indian crime thriller 'Raavsaheb', political thriller 'Article 370', and 'The Goat Life', an adaptation of the bestseller 'Aadujeevitham'.

The festival, headed by veteran filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, will present awards in multiple categories, highlighting the global impact of cinema.

IFFI 2024: Golden Peacock contenders full list

IFFI 2024: 'Article 370,' Goat Life' in Golden Peacock race

By Tanvi Gupta 10:15 am Nov 14, 202410:15 am

What's the story The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has revealed its main competition lineup, which includes 15 films vying for the coveted Golden Peacock Award. Per a report by Variety, the award comes with a cash prize of ₹40 lakh. Interestingly, nine of these 15 films have been directed by women. The festival will be held from November 20-28 in Goa.

Premieres and winners

World premieres and award-winning films in the lineup

The competition features world premieres like Manijeh Hekmat and Faeze Azizkhani's Iranian drama Fear & Trembling and Nikhil Mahajan's Indian crime thriller Raavsaheb. Other notable entries include Louise Courvoisier's Holy Cow, winner of Un Certain Regard Youth Prize at Cannes 2024, Saule Bliuvaite's Toxic, winner of Golden Leopard at Locarno 2024, and Bogdan Muresanu's The New Year That Never Came, which recently won Venice's Horizons and FIPRESCI awards.

Entries and jury

Other international entries and jury members

The lineup also includes Belkis Bayrak's Gulizar, George Sikharulidze's Panopticon, and Nelicia Low's Pierce. The Indian lineup includes Blessy's adaptation of the bestselling novel Aadujeevitham titled The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with Aditya Suhas Jambhale's political thriller Article 370, led by Yami Gautam Dhar. Other international entries are Iciar Bollain's I Am Nevenka, Lotfi Achour's Red Path, Sophie Deraspea's Shepherds, Jiri Madl's Waves, and Meryam Joobeur's Who Do I Belong To.

Award categories

IFFI 2024 to present awards in multiple categories

Veteran Indian filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker heads this year's jury, which also includes Singapore director Anthony Chen, British-American producer Elizabeth Karlsen, Spanish producer Fran Borgia, and Australian editor Jill Bilcock. The 55th IFFI will award Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), and a Special Jury Prize, among others. This year's selection features an eclectic mix of films from across the globe, emphasizing the worldwide influence and power of cinema.