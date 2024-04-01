Next Article

Box office collection: 'Aadujeevitham' reigns supreme on opening weekend

What's the story Cinema is a labor of love and often some films become milestones for the process of its making. Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life is one such film for Malayalam cinephiles. The movie was in the making for around 15 years and is now in theaters. It experienced a helluva opening weekend at the pan-India box office and is set to breach newer records.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Blessy directorial earned Rs. 8.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 30.1 crore in India. The movie received brilliant reviews from critics and viewers for its jaw-dropping visuals and hard-hitting storytelling. The cast includes Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Shobha Mohan, Robin Das, and Talin Al Balushi, among others.

