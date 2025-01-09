What's the story

The first glimpse of Kannada superstar Yash's next film, Toxic, was unveiled on his birthday.

In the teaser, Yash is seen in a dashing avatar at a club.

While fans couldn't help but praise the actor's look, they also had to give credit to the film's director, Geetu Mohandas's vision.

Born as Gayathri Mohandas on February 14, 1981, in Kannur (Kerala), she started her cinematic journey as a child artist and eventually moved into filmmaking.