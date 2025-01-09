Meet Geetu Mohandas: Actor-turned-director behind Yash's 'Toxic'
What's the story
The first glimpse of Kannada superstar Yash's next film, Toxic, was unveiled on his birthday.
In the teaser, Yash is seen in a dashing avatar at a club.
While fans couldn't help but praise the actor's look, they also had to give credit to the film's director, Geetu Mohandas's vision.
Born as Gayathri Mohandas on February 14, 1981, in Kannur (Kerala), she started her cinematic journey as a child artist and eventually moved into filmmaking.
Career shift
Mohandas's acting career and transition to filmmaking
Mohandas began her career as a child artist, taking the screen name Geetu during her fourth film, Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare (1986). She shared the screen with Mohanlal at the age of five.
Her performance won her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist.
As an adult, she starred in acclaimed Malayalam films like Thenkasi Pattanam, Valkannadi, and Akale.
After her last acting project Nammal Thammil (2009), she moved into filmmaking.
Filmmaking journey
Mohandas's directorial debut and success
Mohandas entered direction with her short fiction film Kelkkunnundo (Are You Listening?), produced under her own banner, Unplugged, in 2009.
The film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, winning three international awards for Best Short Fiction. It also won the National Film Award in India.
In 2013, she made her feature film directorial debut with Liar's Dice, starring Geetanjali Thapa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Future endeavors
Mohandas's continued success and upcoming project
Mohandas's second feature film, Moothon (The Elder One), earned her the Global Filmmaker Award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016. The film tackled complex themes of identity and love.
Now, she is all set to enthrall audiences with her latest project, Toxic, starring Yash. This marks Yash's much-awaited return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2.
The release date has been pushed back from its original April 10 slot. Now, it's targeting a December 2025 date.