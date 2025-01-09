Now, you can own the 'Breaking Bad' house for $4M
What's the story
The iconic suburban home from the hit TV series Breaking Bad is on the market for a whopping $4 million.
The price is nearly 10 times the median sale price in its Albuquerque, New Mexico neighborhood, where similar properties usually sell for around $4,21,000.
The house boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a backyard pool that was prominently featured in key scenes of the show.
Sale decision
Owners opted to sell due to fan intrusions
The current owner of the house, Joanne Quintana, has decided to sell because of the property's popularity among Breaking Bad fans.
She told KOB4, "This was our family home from 1973, almost 52 years. So we're going to walk away with just our memories. It's time to move on."
The house has been a major tourist attraction for over a decade, even resulting in intrusive behavior from visitors.
Special disturbance
Many fans would recreate iconic pizza scene
The Breaking Bad crew first discovered the house in 2006 and used its exteriors and backyard extensively over five seasons from 2008 to 2013.
The interiors, however, were not filmed on location.
Quintana revealed that an average of 300 cars pass by the house daily, with some fans even attempting to recreate a scene from the show where show lead Walter White (Bryan Cranston) throws a pizza on their roof.
Security enhancement
Increased security measures due to fan behavior
In light of the invasive fan behavior, Quintana and her siblings opted to up security around the property.
The decision came after a visitor left a package addressed to Walter White on their doorstep.
"My brothers said, that's it, we're done, fence is going up," Quintana told KOB4.
"That's too close for comfort."
Future prospects
Quintana hopes for house's future as a tourist destination
The exorbitant listing price of the house indicates that it may become a prized artifact or tourist destination, instead of a family home.
Quintana shared her hopes for the property's future, saying, "I hope they make it what the fans want. They want a B&B. They want a museum. They want access to it. Go for it!"