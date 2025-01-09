Why Manoj Bajpayee felt like an 'impostor' post-'Satya' fame
What's the story
Manoj Bajpayee, who rose to fame with Ram Gopal Varma's gangster drama Satya, recently opened up about his struggles with stardom.
In an interview with Mid-Day, he confessed to feeling "uncomfortable "and like an "impostor" due to the sudden attention and success after Satya's release.
Despite its commercial and critical success winning him a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, he struggled to adjust.
Stardom struggles
'Felt like I was sitting in someone else's car'
Bajpayee shared, "I wasn't comfortable with all the attention and privileges. Whenever I went to five-star hotels or sat in my car, it felt like I was sitting in someone else's car."
He also recalled a conversation with Akshaye Khanna that changed his perception of success. Khanna advised him to own his success without feeling guilty about it.
Perception shift
'Why are you feeling so guilty about your success?'
Bajpayee said, "It was Akshaye who said, 'Manoj, why are you feeling so guilty about your success? Own it.' That conversation really knocked some sense into me."
"You have not seen all of this for such a long time that you're not used to it. People ask me, 'Are you comfortable with the attention that you are getting?' No, how can I be?"
Career path
Bajpayee's journey from Bihar to Bollywood
Born in a small village in Bihar, Bajpayee aspired to become an actor since childhood.
However, he struggled for years and did several minor roles before getting his big break with Satya.
Over the years, he has been a part of several successful projects like Kaun, Special 26, Gangs of Wasseypur, The Family Man, and more.
Meanwhile, Satya will re-release on January 17.