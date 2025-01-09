What's the story

Manoj Bajpayee, who rose to fame with Ram Gopal Varma's gangster drama Satya, recently opened up about his struggles with stardom.

In an interview with Mid-Day, he confessed to feeling "uncomfortable "and like an "impostor" due to the sudden attention and success after Satya's release.

Despite its commercial and critical success winning him a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, he struggled to adjust.