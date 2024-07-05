In brief Simplifying... In brief Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he almost quit 'Gangs of Wasseypur' due to a lack of script, but director Anurag Kashyap's spontaneous creativity kept him engaged.

Siddiqui fondly recalled an iconic scene shot by the pond, which was improvised on the spot.

He expressed his deep admiration for Kashyap, praising his keen observation skills and their strong actor-director bond.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares the experience of working on 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui almost walked away from 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

By Isha Sharma 10:11 am Jul 05, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview with IndiaToday, acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared his initial skepticism toward the script of his career-best film Gangs of Wasseypur, dismissing it as "bakwas" (nonsense). Despite this, his collaboration with director Anurag Kashyap evolved from smaller roles to a significant partnership on this film. Siddiqui also revealed how the script was developed on set, often improvised on the spot due to Kashyap's spontaneous approach.

Siddiqui recalls on-set improvisation and financial constraints

Siddiqui stated, "With great difficulty, only five dialogues were written for me, and Manoj Bajpayee had a few random lines." "But when we went on the sets, Anurag ke andar ek jaanwar jaag gaya (A beast within Anurag was awakened)." "The way he started writing on the spot, with that story, the film was made. Before that, no one had a script for the film. Anurag had this vague idea out of which he decided to make the film."

Siddiqui shares anecdote from iconic pond scene

Siddiqui shared a memorable anecdote about the iconic scene with Huma Qureshi. "Anurag told us to go and sit near a pond. He made Huma (Qureshi) and me sit there, and we blabbered something I had said during the workshop, and that's how the iconic scene was shot." "The next day, on a piece of paper, he wrote a few more dialogues for four or five actors, showed them from far away, and called for action."

'I always miss Anurag....I love him a lot'

When asked about his current feelings toward Kashyap, Siddiqui confessed, "I always miss Anurag. What I like about him is that he is a very keen observer." "He very carefully observes his actors and brings out the best in them. As an actor-director duo, we are an amazing jodi (pair), no doubt, and as a human being, I love him a lot."