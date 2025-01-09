What's the story

Renowned actor Nithya Menen recently revealed her discontentment with her career in cinema.

Speaking to Behindwoods, she admitted that she had thought of quitting the film industry before winning the National Award for Thiruchitrambalam.

"Cinema is not a profession that I chose because of my liking... This is a profession that I don't like. If I get an option, I'd leave," India Today quoted her as saying.