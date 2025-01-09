Nithya Menen considered 'silently' quitting acting before National Award win
Renowned actor Nithya Menen recently revealed her discontentment with her career in cinema.
Speaking to Behindwoods, she admitted that she had thought of quitting the film industry before winning the National Award for Thiruchitrambalam.
"Cinema is not a profession that I chose because of my liking... This is a profession that I don't like. If I get an option, I'd leave," India Today quoted her as saying.
Career conflict
Menen's struggle with fame and desire for normalcy
Menen also spoke about how difficult it is to deal with fame.
"I wanted to lead a normal life. I wanted to be a pilot because I like to travel. I like to walk to the park and be free," she said.
"The profession is far removed from my personality. Sometimes, I ask myself if all this is worth it," she reflected.
Family support
Menen's parents supported her decision to quit
When asked about her parents' reaction to her wanting to "silently" quit acting, Menen said, "My parents have never interfered in my decisions. I keep telling them that I want to quit and lead a simple life."
She added that she had planned to finish her current projects and then leave the film industry quietly.
Career continuation
National Award win changed Menen's perspective
Despite her earlier plans to leave showbiz, Menen's perspective changed after receiving the National Award for Thiruchitrambalam.
She humorously referred to this as "God's plan of bribing me to stay."
The film, released in 2022, also stars Dhanush, Prakash Raj, and Raashii Khanna and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.