Did Ye never want kids with Kim Kardashian?
What's the story
In a bombshell interview with DJ Akademiks, rapper Ye (earlier known as Kanye West) made a shocking confession about his marriage with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
"That was my fault. I didn't wanna have children with this person after the first two months of being with her," he said.
However, he added that this wasn't God's plan.
Ye and Kardashian were married for eight years before their divorce was finalized in 2022.
They have four kids: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.
Custody
Ye's frustration about the kids' custody
Ye further spoke about the kids' custody, "I don't got the name and likeness ownership, or at least 50-50 with my kids. So how's it joint custody?"
"My kids are celebrities....So this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye."
Regret
Ye's comments have divided the internet
Ye's admission has ignited a flurry of mixed reactions online.
While some fans think the rapper is finally confronting his toxic relationship with Kardashian, others argue he shouldn't have said such things about his kids.
One X user noted, "Wow, imagine how your kids will feel when they're able to see a video of you saying, 'I didn't want to have children with their mom.' Parent of the year right here."
Legal dispute
Kardashian's legal action amid Ye's controversial statements
Yet's controversial statements come amid a war between him and Kardashian.
The SKIMS founder recently requested an emergency court hearing after learning that the Tate Brothers were waiting at a meet-up point for her daughter, North West, and Ye.
Kardashian even suspended her daughter North's visits to her father until the case was resolved.
Ye is now married to Australian architect Bianca Censori.