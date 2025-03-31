What's the story

In a bombshell interview with DJ Akademiks, rapper Ye (earlier known as Kanye West) made a shocking confession about his marriage with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"That was my fault. I didn't wanna have children with this person after the first two months of being with her," he said.

However, he added that this wasn't God's plan.

Ye and Kardashian were married for eight years before their divorce was finalized in 2022.

They have four kids: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.