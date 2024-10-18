Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood actor Govinda recently suffered a gunshot injury to his leg when his loaded revolver accidentally fell and misfired during packing for a trip.

The bullet, which hit below his left knee, has been successfully removed following surgery.

The bullet, which hit below his left knee, has been successfully removed following surgery.

Expressing gratitude post-surgery, Govinda thanked everyone for their prayers and support, particularly highlighting the efforts of Dr. Agarwal.

Govinda is recovering well post-surgery: Anupam Kher

By Tanvi Gupta 02:35 pm Oct 18, 202402:35 pm

What's the story Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently updated fans about the health of fellow Bollywood star and Shiv Sena leader, Govinda. Govinda was rushed to Criticare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai for emergency surgery on October 1, after he accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed firearm. In a video shared on Instagram, Kher is seen talking to Govinda's brother and confirmed that the actor is recovering well post-surgery.

Health progress

Kher's meeting with Govinda's brother and health update

In the Instagram video, Kher is seen chatting with Govinda's brother, Kirti Kumar. The post read, "Encounter in the Park: I was so happy to meet Kirti Kumar ji after a long long time." He further added, "We spoke about many things, including my friend and his younger brother #Govinda's leg injury. Relieved to know that he is progressing well." Notably, Kumar directed Kher and Govinda in the 1988 film Hatya.

Incident details

Details of Govinda's accident and subsequent surgery

Per The Indian Express, the accident happened as Govinda was about to leave for Kolkata. "He had placed his licensed revolver on the table while packing. The revolver was loaded with six bullets. During the packing process, the revolver accidentally fell and misfired, with one bullet hitting his leg from behind," a police officer told media. The injury was below Govinda's left knee but has now been successfully treated with the bullet being removed.

Gratitude message

Govinda expressed gratitude post-surgery

After the surgery, Govinda shared an audio message thanking everyone. He said, "Namaste, pranam. This is Govinda. Thanks to your blessings, my parents' blessings, and the grace of my guru... I was shot, but the bullet has been removed." "I am deeply thankful to the doctors here, especially Dr. Agarwal. Thank you all for your prayers and support." Meanwhile, no complaints were filed and it was confirmed that Govinda was alone at his residence when the incident took place.