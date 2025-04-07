Rashmika Mandanna dropped from Prabhas's film after 'Sikandar' flops
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema, is reportedly out of the race for the female lead opposite Prabhas in his upcoming film, Spirit.
The speculation comes after her recent commercial flop, Sikandar.
Despite delivering hits in Animal, Chhaava, and Pushpa 1 & 2, a source told CineJosh that one commercial failure was enough for her to be dropped from Spirit.
Career highlights
Mandanna's journey in the film industry
Mandanna's cinematic journey has been dotted with box office hits. She was almost confirmed for Spirit, owing to her previous collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal.
However, her recent appearance in Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan, drew negative reactions from both critics and audiences.
Prior to that, she also faced backlash for her accent in Chhaava. These commercial setbacks may have influenced the decision regarding her casting in Spirit.
Casting rumors
Mandanna's potential return to 'Spirit'
Despite the casting rumors, Mandanna still has a chance to return as the female lead in Spirit.
The same source that reported her potential exit also noted that she has open dates starting in June, leaving room for a possible turnaround.
If finalized for the role, she was expected to receive ₹4cr remuneration.
However, the filmmakers have yet to release any official statement on the matter.