Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema, is reportedly out of the race for the female lead opposite Prabhas in his upcoming film, Spirit.

The speculation comes after her recent commercial flop, Sikandar.

Despite delivering hits in Animal, Chhaava, and Pushpa 1 & 2, a source told CineJosh that one commercial failure was enough for her to be dropped from Spirit.