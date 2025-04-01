Salman Khan in talks for film with director Harish Shankar?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has apparently been in talks with Tollywood director Harish Shankar for a new project.
According to Filmfare, the film is being planned by leading Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers, who want to pull it off on a grand scale.
This potential collaboration has already excited fans and trade analysts alike.
Production house's leap
Mythri Movie Makers's Bollywood venture and Shankar's track record
Currently, Mythri Movie Makers is working on a Hindi film, Jaat, with Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. If the project with Khan comes to fruition, it will be a landmark in their Bollywood journey.
Director Shankar is a master at creating mass entertainers and has a history of delivering blockbusters.
He directed Gabbar Singh, the Telugu remake of Dabangg, starring Pawan Kalyan, which was a massive success.
Director's strategy
Shankar's unique approach to filmmaking
What makes Shankar a cut above the rest is his unique filmmaking style.
Not only did he remake Dabangg, he also reinvented it, giving a fresh touch to the screenwriting, which connected with the audience.
Perhaps the same innovative strategy could be used in the upcoming venture with Khan, adding to the excitement of fans.
Project halt
Previous project with Kalyan shelved
The production house had first planned a film with Kalyan, to be directed by Shankar.
The project, titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh, was shelved due to Kalyan's political commitments after he won the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections and became the deputy Chief Minister.
This led the filmmakers to consider Shankar for another film—possibly featuring Khan—making their collaboration even more likely.