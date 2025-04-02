What's the story

Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in a creature comedy, his second film with producer Karan Johar.

The movie will be helmed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. According to Mid-Day, the project will have Aaryan fight a new challenge- a snake.

This marks Johar and Aaryan's second collaboration after Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is likely to hit screens in 2026.