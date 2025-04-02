Kartik Aaryan to fight a snake in new creature comedy
What's the story
Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in a creature comedy, his second film with producer Karan Johar.
The movie will be helmed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. According to Mid-Day, the project will have Aaryan fight a new challenge- a snake.
This marks Johar and Aaryan's second collaboration after Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is likely to hit screens in 2026.
Genre revival
'Creature comedy' genre returning to Hindi films
The creature comedy genre, which was once a fad in Hindi films in the 1980s, is returning with this project.
Aaryan is currently busy with Anurag Basu's untitled musical love story and will soon start work on Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.
After these films, he will start shooting for his second Dharma movie.
This year is going to be loaded for the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor.
New venture
Aaryan and Johar's 2nd collaboration
Aaryan and Johar's first collaboration, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, was announced in December 2025.
Ananya Panday has been roped in as the female lead of the romantic comedy, which is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day weekend in 2026.
Now, they're joining hands again for a high-concept comedy franchise.
A source close to the development revealed earlier, "Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has been working on this high-concept comedy for a while now."
Franchise development
High-concept comedy franchise in the works
The yet-untitled film will be developed as a trilogy, with Aaryan in the lead.
"Karan has loved the concept and instantly agreed to bankroll the project for the big screen. It's a script which has the potential to resonate with every section of the cinema-going audience," revealed the source to Pinkvilla.
The film is in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in September 2025 for a second-half 2026 release.