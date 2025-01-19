'I feel stupid': Javed Akhtar on rejecting SRK's 'Kuch Kuch...'
What's the story
In a recent interview with Zoom, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar spoke about rejecting Karan Johar's iconic film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
However, it wasn't the script or the storyline that made him refuse the offer. It was its title.
"I turned down Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because I didn't like the title," he confessed during the conversation.
Regret
Akhtar expressed regret over his decision
Akhtar further admitted to regretting his decision.
He said, "I'd be a liar if I said I don't regret turning it down. Now I feel I should have done it. It was a sweet film. I was wrong."
"I feel stupid about it. But I am prudish in these matters. I try to find assignments which let me be as comfortable as possible."
Songwriting philosophy
Akhtar's approach to songwriting and film narratives
During the interview, Akhtar also revealed his philosophy on songwriting.
He stressed that a song should go with the film's narrative and its intellectual level.
"A street urchin cannot be made to sing a Ghazal. Or a rustic character cannot be made to sing a very sophisticated song," he explained.
Career highlights
Akhtar's memorable works and challenges in songwriting
Akhtar named Silsila, Saagar, Saath Saath, Papa Kehte Hain, Border, 1947, 1942: A Love Story, and Refugee as his most memorable works.
One of his toughest tasks was penning songs for Lagaan in the Awadhi dialect. "It's one thing to be able to speak a smattering of a dialect. But to write poetry in Awadhi was quite taxing," he admitted.
Composer insights
Akhtar's views on AR Rahman and Anu Malik
Akhtar also shared his views on composers AR Rahman and Anu Malik.
He praised Rahman for giving a new dimension to film music and not being tradition-bound. "Rahman's contribution to film music will never be forgotten," he stated.
About Malik, he said, "I find Anu Malik extremely talented... If he's instructed properly by filmmakers he delivers the goods."
"Anu has tremendous creative energy. He's one composer I've come across who finds the right tune for my words within minutes."