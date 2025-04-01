Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar team up for high-concept comedy trilogy
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar will join hands for a high-concept comedy franchise, Pinkvilla reports.
The film, helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is being conceptualized as a trilogy, with Aaryan at the helm. Johar and Mahaveer Jain will produce the venture.
"Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has been working on this high-concept comedy for a while now," a source close to the development told the portal.
Producer's support
Johar's enthusiasm for the project
The source revealed that Johar has shown a lot of interest in the project and has agreed to produce it.
The insider stated, "Karan has loved the concept and instantly agreed to bankroll the project for the big screen."
"It's a script which has the potential to resonate with every section of cinema-going audience."
Aaryan and Johar are also teaming up for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with Ananya Panday as the female lead.
Unique approach
High-concept elements and big-scale comic caper in the film
The film is touted to be a big-scale comic caper with high-concept elements in the screenplay.
The source added, "It's a lot more than just a comedy, as the team is looking to surprise the audience with the scale and visuals."
The film, which is currently in pre-production, will go on floors in September 2025 and hit screens in the second half of 2026.
It would be Aaryan's second release of the year.
Upcoming releases
Aaryan's busy schedule with multiple projects lined up
Meanwhile, Aaryan has a packed schedule ahead with multiple exciting projects in his kitty.
From Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3—which is scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release—to the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (Valentine's Day 2026), Aaryan's upcoming films are highly anticipated.
The yet-to-be-titled comedy franchise will only add to Aaryan's impressive filmography.