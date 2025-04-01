What's the story

Director Mohit Suri is reportedly planning a highly-anticipated reunion with Aashiqui 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur for a new love story.

Pinkvilla revealed that Suri has already discussed the basic concept with the duo and is now working on developing the script.

The project, still in its early stages, is expected to begin filming in 2026, with more details likely to be revealed by the end of this year.

The duo has also worked on Ok Jaanu.