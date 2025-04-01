Shraddha-Aditya's love story might film in 2026
What's the story
Director Mohit Suri is reportedly planning a highly-anticipated reunion with Aashiqui 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur for a new love story.
Pinkvilla revealed that Suri has already discussed the basic concept with the duo and is now working on developing the script.
The project, still in its early stages, is expected to begin filming in 2026, with more details likely to be revealed by the end of this year.
The duo has also worked on Ok Jaanu.
Reunion plans
Kapoor-Roy Kapur's potential reunion: Details
"He has discussed the basic idea with the duo, and will now proceed toward developing the script further. It's in the nascent stage, and there will be clarity on reunion by the end of this year," a source told Pinkvilla.
If this project happens, it may be produced by Ektaa Kapoor.
Suri is also working on another film for producer Tanuj Garg and will decide on his next project after the release of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's movie.
Excited fans
Fans are extremely excited for duo's reunion
Meanwhile, Roy Kapur and Kapoor were last seen together at an event where their interaction video quickly went viral on social media, sparking a wave of excitement among fans eager to see them back on screen together.
Kapoor, fresh off her successful performance in Stree 2, and Roy Kapur, who impressed in The Night Manager and Gumraah, have kept their fanbase on edge.
With time, the anticipation is only growing stronger.