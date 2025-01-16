'Yeh Jawaani...' cast won't feature in 'Tu Meri...': Director
What's the story
Sameer Vidwans, the director of the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, has rubbished rumors of a cameo by the cast of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) in his film.
Speaking to Zoom, he called the reports "absolute nonsense."
"Not true at all. God knows where this is coming from," he said.
The film is a Karan Johar production starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
Film buzz
Speculations arose after a recent report
Speculation about the cameo appearances started after a Mid-Day report said, "Since this film is a rom-com and is along the lines of YJHD, this move seems like a natural progression."
Per the report, Dharma Productions was mulling over a YJHD reunion, with possible cameos by Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur.
However, these rumors have been quashed by Vidwans's recent statement.
Production details
'Tu Meri...' to commence production soon
Despite the rumors, Vidwans was delighted at the interest in his new project with Aaryan and Johar.
The film will go on floors soon and is being presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The producers include Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.
The romantic comedy is scheduled to release in 2026.
Casting news
Sharvari rumored to star opposite Aaryan
Sharvari, who starred in Munjya and Maharaj, is rumored to be cast opposite Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.
However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.
Meanwhile, she is currently busy shooting for Alpha with Alia Bhatt, a spy-thriller set to release on December 25 this year.