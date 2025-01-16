What's the story

Sameer Vidwans, the director of the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, has rubbished rumors of a cameo by the cast of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) in his film.

Speaking to Zoom, he called the reports "absolute nonsense."

"Not true at all. God knows where this is coming from," he said.

The film is a Karan Johar production starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.