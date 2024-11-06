Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian singer Rahul Vaidya has invested in a luxury apartment in Mumbai's celebrity-favored neighborhood, Bandra West, for ₹9cr.

The spacious property, purchased in October 2024, covers a carpet area of 3,110 sq. ft. and a built-up area of 3,422 sq. ft.

This purchase marks another achievement in Vaidya's successful career, which began as a child artist and later gained fame through reality shows like Indian Idol, Bigg Boss 14, and Laughter Chef.

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:54 pm Nov 06, 202404:54 pm

What's the story Rahul Krishna Vaidya, the first runner-up of Indian Idol Season 1, has apparently bought a residential property in Mumbai's Bandra West. The property is worth a whopping ₹9cr, registration documents reviewed by Square Yards show. The apartment is located in DLH Signature, a premium project by DLH Group offering 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK units with several amenities on a sprawling 1.25-acre campus.

Celebrity hub

Bandra West: A celebrity real estate hotspot

Bandra West has recently seen a spike in celebrity real estate investments. Bollywood stars like Suniel Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, and sports personalities like KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have also bought homes in this neighborhood. Its proximity to the film industry, production studios, and networking venues offer obvious benefits to entertainers.

Property specifics

Vaidya's new apartment: A look at the details

Square Yards further revealed that Vaidya's new apartment spans a carpet area of about 3,110 sq. ft. and a built-up area of about 3,422 sq. ft. The deal was sealed in October 2024 and included a stamp duty of ₹56.37L and a registration fee of ₹30,000. This purchase is yet another milestone in Vaidya's successful career journey, which started as a child artist in various music shows before he became a household name on Indian Idol in 2004.

Career journey

Vaidya's career highlights and recent endeavors

Vaidya has been a mainstay in India's music scene, famous for his versatility across genres. He first rose to fame through his stint at Indian Idol in 2004. Since then, he has also been a finalist on popular reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In 2024, he appeared on Colors TV's reality show Laughter Chef, which became immensely popular and drew the audience's attention.