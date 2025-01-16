Who was Sudip Pandey? Bhojpuri actor dies of heart attack
Bhojpuri cinema's beloved actor, Sudip Pandey, has passed away.
The actor, who was reportedly in his 30s, died of a heart attack on Wednesday morning.
The news was confirmed by a source close to the actor's family.
The sudden demise of the young star has left his fans and loved ones in deep sorrow.
Here's more about him.
Career journey
Pandey's career in Bhojpuri Cinema and beyond
Pandey started his acting journey in 2007 with the Bhojpuri film, Bhojpuriya Bhaiya. He gradually rose to fame as an action star and heartthrob, working in several films such as Pyar Mein, Balwa, and Dharti.
In 2019, he made his Bollywood debut with V for Victor.
At the time of his death, he was reportedly working on the second part of Paro Patna Wali.
Other endeavors
Pandey was also Bihar Tourism's brand ambassador
In addition to his contributions to the film industry, Pandey was also the brand ambassador for Bihar Tourism and played a key role in promoting the state's cultural heritage.
Moreover, he was also a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as well as a software engineer.
However, he quit his corporate career to pursue a career in showbiz.
Pandey was followed by 3,600 people on Instagram and last posted on November 4.
May he rest in peace.