What's the story

Salman Khan's new film, Sikandar, has been mired in controversy after the film leaked online early on the release day.

As the leaked version was not the final cut of the film, it raised questions about an 'insider job.'

The pirated version allegedly featured extended scenes and a different soundtrack than what was released in theaters.

An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "The background score is raw, and there are several extended sequences."