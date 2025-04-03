Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' leak seems like an insider job
What's the story
Salman Khan's new film, Sikandar, has been mired in controversy after the film leaked online early on the release day.
As the leaked version was not the final cut of the film, it raised questions about an 'insider job.'
The pirated version allegedly featured extended scenes and a different soundtrack than what was released in theaters.
An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "The background score is raw, and there are several extended sequences."
Film discrepancies
Unseen scenes and soundtrack differences in the leaked version
The leaked version of Sikandar had scenes that didn't make it to the official release. These included Sikandar meeting Saisri's lawyer friends after her demise and discovering her dream to become one.
Another scene featured medical students informing him about pollution issues in Dharavi.
A trade source revealed the leaked version also had differences in the film's soundtrack, including missing Iulia Vantur's Lag Ja Gale and the prominent moment where Sikandar sings Ajeeb Dastaan.
Box office performance
'Sikandar' struggled at the box office amid piracy controversy
Despite the controversy surrounding the leak, Sikandar managed to earn approximately ₹26 crore on its opening day. However, by the first Wednesday, total box office revenues had dipped, totalling at around ₹84.45 crore.
The movie registered some growth on the Eid holiday but saw a significant dip in collections on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The underperformance at the box office has only added to the controversy surrounding the film.