What's the story

The much-anticipated Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar is witnessing a decline in box office earnings after its release on March 30.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film opened with an impressive ₹26 crore collection on the first day, which rose to ₹29 crore on Eid (Monday).

But on the third day (Tuesday), earnings saw a decline to ₹19.5 crore, taking the total India collection to ₹74.5 crore.