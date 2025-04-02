Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' crashes at box office post-Eid
What's the story
The much-anticipated Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar is witnessing a decline in box office earnings after its release on March 30.
Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film opened with an impressive ₹26 crore collection on the first day, which rose to ₹29 crore on Eid (Monday).
But on the third day (Tuesday), earnings saw a decline to ₹19.5 crore, taking the total India collection to ₹74.5 crore.
Competition
'Sikandar' faces stiff competition from 'L2: Empuraan'
Despite its strong start, Sikandar is up against stiff competition from Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, which has been doing well at the box office since its release on March 27.
Meanwhile, John Abraham's The Diplomat is also doing well in Hindi-speaking areas.
Box office outlook
'Sikandar' needs better word-of-mouth publicity
The film's post-Eid dip in earnings could be due to the tough competition posed by films such as L2: Empuraan and The Diplomat. However, part of the blame is bound to go to the film's bad reviews.
The plot of Sikandar, which revolves around the life of Raja Sahab (Khan), a royal heir from Rajkot, has been lambasted for recycling an already-seen, boring narrative.
Better word-of-mouth publicity and steady weekday collections are key for the film's box office journey.