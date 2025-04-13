Why director chose Babil for cyber thriller 'Logout'
What's the story
Director Amit Golani's upcoming film Logout sees Babil Khan as a social media influencer whose life goes haywire after an obsessed fan steals his phone.
In a recent interview with Times Now, Golani revealed that the film explores social media addiction and obsession in the contemporary world.
He praised Khan's commitment and revealed what makes him the perfect fit for the project.
Casting process
Golani discussed casting Khan for 'Logout'
Talking about finding the right actor for Logout, Golani said they needed someone who could shoulder a one-location film.
Praising Khan's audition, he said, "When we saw Babil's audition, his unique interpretation of the scene stood out."
"Once we met him, his sincerity and the way he connected with the script gave us confidence."
"We knew that even in a setup where he'd be the only one on screen, he would keep pushing until we got the right take."
Director's insight
Golani discussed the relevance of 'Logout' in today's digital world
Golani also highlighted the importance of Logout in today's digital world.
He said, "The relevance is very significant in today's world, especially with influencing becoming a valid career choice for many young people."
"But we still lack clear social norms and rules on how to navigate this space."
"Until then, it's crucial to be very cautious about these things."
Film inspiration
'Misery' inspired Golani's exploration of social media obsession
Golani revealed that the film Misery inspired Logout.
He said, "The inspiration came from a film called Misery, which explored the relationship between an obsessed fan and a celebrity — in that case, a writer."
"That essence was what we wanted to capture in this story as well."
Logout premieres on ZEE5 on April 18.